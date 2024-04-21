6 towns to get bear-resistant trash cans

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has arranged for nearly 3,000 certified bear-resistant residential trash receptacles to be distributed in six municipalities with elevated numbers of bear incident reports.

The state’s contract with Toter will provide free containers for distribution in Sparta, Hardyston, Hampton, Jefferson, West Milford and Rockaway.

The first shipments are expected before the end of April.

Each town will be responsible for distributing the receptacles.

“Certified bear-resistant garbage containers go through rigorous testing and are proven to keep bears out of trash,” said Janine MacGregor, director of the DEP’s Division of Sustainable Waste. “Residential use of these containers per manufacturer recommendations is effective at preventing bears from obtaining food from trash.”

As black bears emerge from their dens this spring, the DEP is reminding residents and outdoor enthusiasts to take steps to reduce the potential for encounters, including reducing food sources, such as unsecured trash, that can attract bears.

“Bears have an extremely keen sense of smell. They are actively searching for food as they leave dens. The risk of an unwanted encounter rises if they associate you or your property with food,” the DEP’s Fish & Wildlife Assistant Commissioner David Golden said.

“People can prevent encounters with bears by removing or properly securing any potential food sources, such as trash, pet food or bird seed. It is also critically important for people to never feed black bears. Feeding bears is dangerous, illegal and may result in bears becoming aggressive.”

The Murphy administration provided $500,000 in the fiscal year 2024 budget to provide certified bear-resistant trash receptacles to residents in municipalities affected by bear-related nuisances.

’Bear Facts’

To increase awareness of bears and bear safety, Fish & Wildlife continues to implement a multimedia “Know the Bear Facts” black bear safety outreach campaign that includes messages in English and Spanish.

The campaign provides bear-safety tips and public service announcements on social media, TV streaming services, radio broadcasts, the program’s bear-safety webpage and email blasts.

The campaign began in March and will continue through the fall during periods of peak bear activity.

Most of New Jersey’s black bears live in the northwest portion of the state, particularly Sussex, Warren, Morris and northern Passaic counties and parts of Hunterdon, Somerset and Bergen counties.

However, black bears have been seen in all 21 counties.

Report black bear damage or aggressive bears to your local police department or to Fish & Wildlife by calling 1-(877) WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

For information about black bears in New Jersey, go online to dep.nj.gov/njfw/bears/