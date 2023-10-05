7 compete for 3 Sussex-Wantage school board seats

Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbents Courtney de Waal Malefy and Kristen Cooper-Trinidad did not seek re-election.

Nicholas D’Agostino, the board president, is running on a slate with Caitlin Space and Stevie Vallone.

Running on another slate are Deborah Jenkins Braconi, Stephanie McPherson and Trevor McPherson.

The seventh candidate is Daniel “Danny” Van Tassel.

The terms are for three years.

Here are the candidates’ statements:

DEBORAH JENKINS BRACONI

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I have been attending S-W BOE meetings since last December in order to get more involved with my community’s schools.

I had been aware of the fact that our district didn’t size up well to many other school districts in the state on achievement. So as I monitored the BOE data available from meetings and the schools’ state report card from various sources, I was ready to go for a run when seats were up for election.

I’ve been an educator for more than 38 years and have taught a variety of subjects, including math, science and reading, as well as several different grade levels, such as first, fifth and eighth grades.

I felt that with this background, I would be well-suited to helping our pre-K-8 school district.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My first goal would be to improve the quality of education in our district. There are a variety of ways to work at this, which I would like to be a part of with our BOE members.

I would advocate for more enrichment programs that develop skills and the love of learning. Perhaps our district could apply for the program called Blue Ribbon Schools, which recognizes a district’s improvement against itself in order to be lauded. There is lots of room for improvements!

Secondly, I would try to be more supportive of the teachers and parents. I am not privy to much that goes on behind closed doors, as I have only been a spectator at BOE meetings, but it feels to me as though teachers and parents could use more support from the BOE as the atmosphere often seems combative, which only hurts our mission: To support and educate our community’s children.

My third reason for wanting to get involved is that as a retired teacher living in Wantage, I would love to be more involved with our children here.

I tried to see if I could tutor (no money involved) as a volunteer. Sometimes, a child just needs some extra moments one-to-one learning sight words or math facts, etc. Or buddy reading (I read a sentence, you read a sentence, etc.).

But I was told it doesn’t exist except by “word of mouth.” I believe there are retired members in our community who would be eager to help support our students’ learning. So I would like to see more community involvement, including local businesses with incentives.

NICK D’AGOSTINO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for re-election again because our families are under attack. Governor Murphy and the woke New Jersey Education Association are trying to take away parental rights and the innocence of children.

They are more concerned with gender identity than reading, writing, history, science and math. They forced masking of kids and will probably try to force COVID vaccinations next.

My team and I will continue to push back and fight for our Sussex-Wantage values!

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Parental rights. Sussex-Wantage has led the way statewide on this issue. I will continue to be a bold and unwavering voice for parents being parents and kids being kids.

We will exhaust every possible resource and strategy until our families are free of government overreach.

School safety. Our district takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously. If they are not safe, the rest does not matter.

We now have six armed security guards in our schools and are constantly looking for ways to enhance our ability to protect our school community from the craziness of our world.

I will continue to be vigilant in this area.

Property taxes. Despite the state of New Jersey cutting millions of dollars in state aid from our district, we have found creative ways to hold the line, as much as possible, on tax increases.

We have shared our superintendent with a neighboring district, combined two administrative positions into one, and eliminated positions that retired individuals once held.

I will continue to work with our central office on delivering for our taxpayers while maintaining all services for our students and keeping teachers in the classroom.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am the only incumbent running this election cycle. I have been on the Board of Education for seven years and have been the board president for five years.

I have never missed a meeting in all of my time on the board, attending over 100+ consecutive meetings.

In my time as president, we flipped a 5-4 liberal board to a 9-0 conservative board, which truly represents the values of our town.

Sussex-Wantage is widely considered the most conservative school district in the state of New Jersey, years ahead of others in the fight for traditional schooling, without a political agenda.

I am running with two ambitious, strong women who understand our community.

Background and qualifications

I was born and raised in Wantage and I love our community.

In addition to being president of the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education, I am the Sussex GOP’s state committeeman and the chairman of the Sussex County Young Republicans.

I serve on the board for Northern Hills Academy, the Sussex County Voter Accessibility Advisory Committee and the board of a local nonprofit organization.

I am a devout Christian and am thankful for all that the Lord has given me, including my wife, Breelagh, without whom I could not do any of this, being that I am physically disabled and require her support in everything.

I am a motivational speaker and a communicator.

STEPHANIE McPHERSON

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Board of Education because I believe every student has the right to a fair and quality education.

I believe it is our Board of Education’s responsibility to advocate for academic success while keeping our students and teachers needs in mind.

As a member of the board, I will aim to advocate for equitable resources, innovative teaching methods, and policies that empower both students and educators.

I believe in fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment where students can develop their full potential.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Three things I aim to accomplish if elected include setting a higher goal for academic achievement in our district, especially in reading and math where we fall below the state average.

I would like to see more incentives and programs that foster a love for learning in our students and engage our community.

I also believe our students and teachers need more acknowledgement for their achievements. Teachers are the backbone of education and I believe they deserve our support.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have 15 years of past experience in education, primarily with special education.

I have four children, two of which are currently in our district.

I volunteer with our fire and EMS and I am deeply committed to and involved in our community.

These areas of experience bring knowledge and awareness of how our schools impact our children and our community. I see where our teachers need more support in their classrooms and where students need more resources and educational outlets.

I see where we can implement positive changes for our district and I have a passion to see those changes through, not just for my own children but for our community as a whole.

TREVOR McPHERSON

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

My decision to run for the Board of Education came as a feeling for a direct call to action for my own children who are attending school in the district as well as the needs of serving all of the other children, teachers and their families.

I believe there is a need for new perspectives, objective progress and non-partisan support to move the schools forward in a better direction.

Our testing scores, lack of student programs and teacher retention need to be addressed, and I know that I can be a part of that change.

I have two children currently in district and two to follow, and I want them to have more opportunities for success, better high school and post-high school preparation, and the same creative opportunities that other outside districts have given to their students.

The lack of student support that I have seen, non-existent STEM opportunities, and feedback from teachers and parents have driven me to want to be a part of this change.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

More teacher support, an understanding of our budget and leveraging it to make teachers feel supported financially, and in the classroom to be able to recruit the best teachers possible and retain the ones we have.

Aim for Blue Ribbon status in our schools to reflect the talent and progress that can be made.

Present programs to the teachers that engage students, lower absenteeism, and put Sussex-Wantage as a premiere example of education in Sussex County.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

In my current work position, I am the director of development for a longstanding nonprofit organization. My main focus is balancing budgets, creating new funding opportunities and most importantly connecting with the community.

These are all transferable skills that will directly influence the way that I will be a part of the school board.

Background and qualifications

I have a background in early childhood education, worked as a youth coach for more than a decade, have a long track record of running teams and businesses through financial growth, and worked as a key member to the Paterson School District implementing a district-wide initiative called “Restorative Practices” that has now been adopted by all Paterson schools.

CAITLIN SPACE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Sussex-Wantage BOE because I am a parent in the Sussex-Wantage School District, and my son will be attending school in a few years.

I want to make sure our schools stay a safe place for our students!

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Parental rights, school safety and quality education are three things that I would like to accomplish if elected.

As a parent, I would like to make sure that we keep our rights as parents and make sure our students feel safe while at school.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a parent in the district, and I would like to ensure that we have the best school district we could have!

Background and qualifications

I live and work in Wantage Township at our family business, Space Farms Zoo & Museum. I enjoy bringing my son to the zoo with me everyday!

I spend my free time volunteering with the Beemerville Fire Department with my husband, Hunter, who is deputy chief.

DANIEL VAN TASSEL

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I have a very simple reason for running for the school board: To make the Sussex-Wantage School District great again!

My two daughters received a quality education at Sussex-Wantage, both excelled at High Point and beyond. It is time for the board to work together with parents, teachers and taxpayers to give our students the best quality education that they deserve.

The board has had an adversarial relationship with parents, taxpayers and teachers for too long. Nothing can be accomplished if all stakeholders are not willing to work together and respect each other.

We need board members who are actually interested in working as a team with all stakeholders to improve our schools. The Board of Education is not a position to be used as a stepping stone for someone’s stalled political ambitions.

I am just a regular born and raised Sussex County citizen. My God and my family are my No. 1 priority.

I spend any free time I have hunting, fishing and bird hunting with my dog Emma. Anyone who knows me knows I will drop anything and help you if you need it. It is quite apparent the Sussex-Wantage Board of Education needs help and I just want to help.

As a full disclaimer, my wife is a teacher at Sussex-Wantage and is also the union vice-president. I totally understand if voters do not feel comfortable with this. (However, the current board of Education president stated there is no conflict if an employee’s family member runs for the BOE.)

Every board member should let it be known if they have a family member working for the district.

STEVIE VALLONE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for a seat on the BOE because I believe all the children in our community need to be protected.

As a parent myself, I want to see children remain children and keep their innocence.

What are three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Parental rights, education and school safety are very important in my eyes.

I would love to assure parents that they will not be forced to do what they do not want their children to comply to.

Our school grounds should be the safest place other than home that children attend.

Providing the best opportunities and choices for families is my goal.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a mother of two young children who are and soon will be attending the Sussex-Wantage school system. I want the best for my children as well as other families in our community.

I hope to help perfect the school system, weed out the flaws and listen to parents’ concerns.

Background and qualifications

Though I have no political background, I am a lifetime resident of Wantage. I am a volunteer for the Beemerville Fire Department and firefighter wife to 1st Lieutenant William Vallone.

We are parents to two beautiful children. I am well known in the community and always look forward to meeting and talking with new faces.