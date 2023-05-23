x
70 run Vernon 5K and Kids Mile

Vernon /
| 23 May 2023 | 09:01
    The Spring 5K on Sunday, May 21 went through Maple Grove Park in Vernon. (Photos by Aja Brandt)
    RUN5 Kyle Dehn, 25, of Glenwood finished the race in fourth place with a time of 23 minutes 58.3 seconds.
    RUN1 More than 70 people took part in the Vernon PAL's annual 5K on Sunday morning, May 21 in Maple Grove Park. (Photos by Aja Brandt)
    RUN2 Sean and Peggy Askew of Franklin cross the finish line in Maple Grove Park.
    RUN3 Amy Hackett, 36, of Glenwood, dressed as Super Mario, imitates his notorious hop after crossing the finish line. She was the fastest woman and placed fifth overall with a time of 24 minutes 30.9 seconds.
    RUN4 Eric, left, and Michael Rossi of Glenwood approach the finish line. They finished the 5K in less than 30 minutes.
    RUN6 Whitney Fors of Vernon crosses the finish line.
    RUN7 Mia, 9, and Marian Lanzillotti of Sussex were dressed as Super Mario characters. Mia won a medal for placing second in the Kids Mile.
    Ewa Bressler of Sussex smiles as she crosses the finish line in Maple Grove Park.
    Matt Scialla, left, of Vernon and Kyle Dehn of Glenwood smile for a photo after the 5K. Dehn was fourth and Scialla came in 19th.
More than 70 people took part in the Spring 5K and Kids Mile races Sunday, May 21 at Maple Grange Park.

The events were sponsored by the Vernon Police Athletic League and the township’s Recreation Department.

Participants in the Kids Mile started with the 5K runners but completed a shorter course.

Males and females who finished the 5K with the three fastest times in each age group were awarded first-, second- and third-place medals.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 17, of Glenwood was first over the finish line with a time of 20 minutes 32.5 seconds.

He was followed by Keith Diaz, 39, of East Brunswick with a time of 22 minutes 11.5 seconds and Victor Torbuzio, 49, of Ringwood with a time of 22 minutes 23.8 seconds.

Amy Hackett, 36, of Glenwood was the fastest woman and in fifth place overall with a time of 24 minutes 30.9 seconds.

- Aja Brandt