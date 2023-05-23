70 run Vernon 5K and Kids Mile

More than 70 people took part in the Spring 5K and Kids Mile races Sunday, May 21 at Maple Grange Park.
The events were sponsored by the Vernon Police Athletic League and the township’s Recreation Department.
Participants in the Kids Mile started with the 5K runners but completed a shorter course.
Males and females who finished the 5K with the three fastest times in each age group were awarded first-, second- and third-place medals.
Alejandro Rodriguez, 17, of Glenwood was first over the finish line with a time of 20 minutes 32.5 seconds.
He was followed by Keith Diaz, 39, of East Brunswick with a time of 22 minutes 11.5 seconds and Victor Torbuzio, 49, of Ringwood with a time of 22 minutes 23.8 seconds.
Amy Hackett, 36, of Glenwood was the fastest woman and in fifth place overall with a time of 24 minutes 30.9 seconds.
- Aja Brandt