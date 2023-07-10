80 compete in fishing derby

More than 80 people dropped their lines into Lake Neepaulin on Saturday, July 8, hoping to win prizes in the annual fishing derby.
The contest has been organized by the Wantage Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee since 2016.
Some fished from the shore while others waded into the water and a few fished from boats.
The biggest catch of the day was a catfish weighing almost 17 pounds and measuring 34 inches long. It was caught by Justin Foglia of Vernon.
Jaxon Babcock, 8, of Wantage caught the largest fish in the category for children age 10 and younger.
Hudson DeWaal, 10, of Wantage caught the first fish of the day and Elizabeth Cerutti, 7, of Wantage had the smallest one, both in the children’s category.
Joey Cosh, 6, of Wantage caught the most fish among the children, and Tom Cummings of Sussex won the same title among those age 11 and older.
Aiden D’Almelda had the largest catch from a boat.
All fish and two turtles caught were released back into the water.