
Agricultural scholarships available

Augusta /
| 01 Apr 2024 | 01:15

    Agricultural scholarships are presented each year by the Agriculture Division of the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

    Applications are being accepted for any Sussex County graduating high school senior or college student enrolled in an agricultural program pursing a two- or four-year degree or graduate studies in one of the many fields of agriculture.

    For information and the application, please call Megan at 973-948-5500.

    Applications also are available in local guidance offices. The deadline to apply is April 15.

    Applications should be mailed to Ag Scholarship Selection Committee, c/o G. Danko, P.O, Box 2456, Branchville, NJ 07826.