All-county concert performers

Sussex /
| 04 Dec 2023 | 08:52
    High Point Regional High School Chorus members who sang in the 48th annual All-Sussex County High School Band and Chorus concert Nov. 16 are, from left, Gabrielle Diee, Edward Muller, Sean Colarusso, Angus Schmitt and Avery Horlacher. (Photo provided)
