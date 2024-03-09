Ambulance groups merge

The Vernon Township Ambulance Squad and the Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps have merged to form Vernon Emergency Medical Services.

The new nonprofit organization will have seven ambulances and may answer calls from three buildings.

The Vernon squad was organized in 1966, and the Glenwood Pochuck group began in 1980. Both are staffed by volunteers, who answer a total of more than 1,400 emergency calls annually.

For information about joining or to donate, go online to vernonems.com or send email to unioninfo@vernonems.com