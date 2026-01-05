American 250 Project highlights area Revolutionary War patriots

Members of the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are participating in the American 250 Project, a nationwide effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States by preserving Revolutionary War history.

Lisaann Permunian and Wendy Wyman, along with other chapter volunteers, have documented, photographed and carefully cleaned the headstones of Revolutionary War patriots buried throughout Sussex County. The research collected through this work has been compiled into detailed binders prepared by Wyman.

One of the binders is available for public viewing at the Sussex-Wantage Library, providing residents with access to records that document local patriots and their service during the Revolutionary War.

Individuals who believe they may be related to a documented Patriot may contact the Chinkchewunska Chapter at chinkchewunska1903@gmail.com for additional information regarding lineage research and eligibility for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution or the Sons of the American Revolution.