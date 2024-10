The Sussex County Firemen’s Association annual Inspection Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in Hampton Township.

Registration will be near the Hampton Township municipal complex, 1 Rumsey Way.

Residents are encouraged to view the parade from Halsey Road.

Parking will be available at Brodhecker Farms, 2 Branchville Lawson Road, Newton. Bring chairs or blankets.

Detours and road closures will begin at 12:30 p.m.