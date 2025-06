The annual Wantage Day is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Woodbourne Park, 145 Sherman Ridge Road.

Before that, the Wantage pageants will be held at the Woodbourne Park Pavilion.

The Miss Wantage contest is at 9 a.m., the Little Mister Wantage contest at 10 a.m. and the Little Miss Wantage contest at 11 a.m.