Another successful NJ State Fair

The 2022 NJ State Fair finished its run this last Saturday, August 13, after over a week of contests, shows, performances, rides, a whole lot of food and much, much more.

While we can’t print every winner or “Best in Show,” here’s a highlight of a few of the folks who took home some ribbons and recognition this year:

Flowers

Kuperus Farmside Gardens & Florist, of Sussex, won first place in several categories in the Flower Show. For the “professional artistic” division, Kuperus won first place in the “Dutch Master from the 1600s,” Ikebana, “Art in Bloom,” and Best in Show. Marge Kuperus was the representative for the company. Kuperus also won first place spots in the Professional Horticulture Division, including the tropical plants, flowering plants, and another Best in Show award.

Under the Professional Horticulture division, the Lake Mohawk Golf Club won first place for its window box presentation.

Forage

For the Forage Show, the following contenders won championships: Will Sytsema, of Wantage, won for hay, mixed legumes, and alfalfa (light mixed 10-50%), among other recognitions; the Vandergroef Family Farm, of Wantage, won for several silage competitions and grains; Kuperus Meadows, also of Wantage, won for corn and for the corn plant, as well as clover; Phil Brodhecker, of Newton, won for his oats, corn silage, and mature rye straw; ByAcres Holsteins LLC, of Sussex won for Summer grains such as oat, rye, sorghum and sudan, and the “2-3 cut grass hay<10% legume” category; and Tyler Cooper, of Sussex, won for the “1st cutting grass-< 10% legume” category.

4H dairy goats

Nathan Courter, of Augusta, cleaned up in the 4H Dairy Goat Show’s Alpine goat category, winning every championship. Over in the Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat division, Lillian Aragona-Hensley, of Sussex, won each championship as well. In the Nubian division, Abbigail Wolverton, of Hamburg, won for Milkers 2 - 4 years; Hannah Bailey, of Vernon, won for Milkers 4 years and over; and Haleigh Wolverton, of Hamburg won two championships in this division: Champion & Reserve Junior and Champion & Reserve Grand.

4H poultry

A variety of poultry were on display, showing the wonders of nature. In the Large Fowl division, Samantha Vealey, of Sussex, earned an Excellent rating in the Cock category; Allison Warfield, of West Milford, won a Very Good designation for the Hen category; Levi Gardner, of Sparta, won a Very Good designation for Pullet; Gracie Folkers, of Branchville, was named the Champion.

In the Hen category of the Large Fowl Production division, Very Good ratings went to Douglas DeMarco, of Stockholm; Autumn Savva, of Newton; and Dean Barkenbush, of Oak Ridge. Vealey was also named Champion in the Large Fowl Production division.

In the Bantam Chicken division, Amelia Giordano, of Blairstown, excelled in a variety of categories, earning the Champion/Reserve and Champion/Reserve Overall honors, among others.

4H horse show

Evelyn Baker, of Lake Hopatcong, won first place in the Beginner Showmanship category. Autumn Husarenko, of Lafayette, placed first for Junior Western Showmanship, Junior Western Horsemanship, Junior English Showmanship Junior Hunter under saddle, and Junior Hunt Seat Equitation categories. Ayla Seger, of Newton, won fist for the Open WJ Western Horsemanship, Beginner Walk/Jog Trail, Beginner English Showmanship and Open W/T Hunt Seat Equitation categories. Charis Gardner, of Sparta, earn first place for Beginner Walk/Jog Western Pleasure. Kaylee Cosh, of Sparta, gained first place for the Junior Western Pleasure and Junior Trail categories. Addison Metzgar, of Newton, won first place for Beginner Hunter under saddle.

Even more winners

As noted, there are just too many winners to list. But here’s a few more.

For the Adult Amateur Horticulture Flower Show, Lauren Batko, of Montague, won first place for her small stem Zinnia and her large, single-stem sunflower. Dori Martin, of Wantage, won first place for her small and large marigolds, her single-stem cleome, cone flower, and black-eyed Susan. Kyle Orr, of Branchville, won Best In Show for cut flowers, among other awards. April Fisher, of Stillwater, won Best on Show for potted plants, as well as several others.

Deven Steele won first place in Group 1 (ages 18 to 39 years old) of the hay bale toss competition, at 27 feet, 6 inches. In Group 2 (ages 40 to 59 years), Brian Wolverton was triumphant, at 25 feet, 10 inches. In group 3 (ages 60 and up), Mike Prisco won at 20 feet, 11 inches.

Winnie Jager, of Branchville, won the People’s Choice award for the quilting competition, for her quilt titled “Broad Street Branchville.”