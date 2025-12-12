x
Are prices really increasing?

POCKETBOOK ISSUES. Prices on a number of household goods that we’ve been tracking since March remain largely stable. In fact, several, including eggs and sugar, now cost less than they did nine months ago. The largest increases were for chicken, coffee and paper goods. As 2025 draws to a close, inflation stands at less than 3 percent.

| 12 Dec 2025 | 02:08
