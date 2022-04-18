Area students awarded John Cocula Scholarship

Three Vernon Township High School seniors were awarded the John Cocula Memorial Scholarship for 2022.

Vernon Township High School’s Sydney Grifone, Zachary Redding and Matthew Rogers were awarded the $1,500 each. The award goes to students who are attending an accredited school for higher education. it is funded through private donors and an annual golf outing.

This year’s outing is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at the Black Bear Golf Club.

Eleven students from Garfield High School also received the scholarship.

The John Cocula Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the legacy of John Cocula, a former teacher and coach in the Garfield School System and long-time resident of Vernon, and his efforts to encourage students to further their education.

“John would be proud to see these students be able to go on to a higher education program,” said Andrea “Bunny” Cocula, John’s wife and founder of the John Cocula Memorial Scholarship Fund, “together with the support of our many outstanding donors and members of the Sussex County community, we will continue to honor John’s vision of helping exceptional students to further their dreams.”