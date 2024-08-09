x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Augustin named Senior of the Year

LAFAYETTE. Veteran and 40-year Sussex County resident honored for community service.

Lafayette /
| 09 Aug 2024 | 11:28
    <b>Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, left, with Kenneth Augustin of Lafayette who was named Senior of the Year. (Photo provided)</b>
    Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, left, with Kenneth Augustin of Lafayette who was named Senior of the Year. (Photo provided)
    <b>Kenneth Augustin of Lafayette poses with his service dog, Remi, at a Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch March 28. The lunch was hosted by the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. (File photo by Maria Kovic) </b>
    Kenneth Augustin of Lafayette poses with his service dog, Remi, at a Veterans Welcome Home Day lunch March 28. The lunch was hosted by the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. (File photo by Maria Kovic)
    <b>Rep. Josh Gottheimer tours the livestock area. (Photo provided)</b>
    Rep. Josh Gottheimer tours the livestock area. (Photo provided)
    <b>Rep. Josh Gottheimer greets members of local veteran organizations at the fair. (Photo provided)</b>
    Rep. Josh Gottheimer greets members of local veteran organizations at the fair. (Photo provided)
    <b>Rep. Josh Gottheimer poses with corn from the Newton Rotary Club’s food stand. (Photo provided)</b>
    Rep. Josh Gottheimer poses with corn from the Newton Rotary Club’s food stand. (Photo provided)

Kenneth Augustin of Lafayette was named Senior of the Year for Sussex County during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5, presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol to Augustin, a veteran and community volunteer, during an event Thursday, Aug. 8. The event was organized by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, and Division of Senior Services.

Augustin, a 40-year Sussex County resident, served in the Vietnam War and has been active in American Legion Post 86 in Newton.

He spent 40 years working as an engineer at Picatinny Arsenal.

As a volunteer, he visits patients, including veterans, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice with his service dog, Remi.

He served as vice president of the Lafayette Preservation and led the restoration of the historic Mabee House. Flags that he donated from his service adorn both of Lafayette’s town welcome signs.

“There is no greater responsibility than the one we owe to those who have given so much to us,” Gottheimer said. “Sussex County seniors and volunteers make invaluable contributions to our North Jersey community, and I’m proud to be able to celebrate and honor Kenneth Augustin in particular.

“Kenneth has given so much of himself to help Sussex County residents feel pride in their community and their country, the greatest country in the world. He has had a tremendous impact on this region.”

At the fair, the congressman toured the 4-H livestock exhibits and met with youth leaders, visited with members of local veteran organizations, stopped by the local Rotary food concessions and participated in the annual pull-up contest.

“The Sussex County Fair is one of my favorite New Jersey traditions and I’m glad to be able to visit with so many Fifth District residents and seniors,” he said.