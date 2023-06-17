Author to read from new children’s book

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) presents local children’s author Sandra Gonsalves-Domon for special children’s story times at every SCLS location.

She will read from her new book, “Stella, the Stealthy, Stellar Squirrel in Spartanasha,” followed by a question-and-answer session and “squirrely” craft for children.

The story times:

July 1, 1-2 p.m.: Louise Childs Branch, 21 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

July 15, 1-2 p.m.: Franklin Branch, 103 Main St., Franklin.

Aug. 12, 1-2 p.m.: Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

Aug. 19, 2-3 p.m.: Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 Route 639, Wantage.

Registration is through the events link at sussexcountylibrary.org or stop in at your local branch.

Gonsalves-Domond has lived in Sussex County for more than 35 years.

She has been a mental health consultant for Head Start for many years. She also was a visiting professor at John Cabot University in Italy in 2021 and a Nippon Foundation Fellow at the Japanese Studies Institute at San Diego State University in 2022.

Her first book, “Alliterative Animals: A to Z,” was officially adopted by the Ministry of Education in Liberia for primary and lower grade-level pupils.

“Stella” is her second book.