Autism Resource Fair is today

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will hold its third annual Autism Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at the Main Library in Frankford.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Designed to support parents, teachers and professionals, the Autism Resource Fair offers services and information tailored to individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families.

Exhibitors include Special Child Health Services division of the Sussex County Division of Health; Sussex County Division of Health Office of Public Health Nursing; BluePath Service Dogs; Always CapABLE; Step Up Family Services; Sussex County Sheriff’s Office; Family Partners of Morris & Sussex Counties; Project Self-Sufficiency; Lakeshore Learning; and LACE (Learning At College Experience).

SCLS Youth Services staff will be there to discuss programs and events at the library.

For information, call 973-948-3660.