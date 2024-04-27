Autism Resource Fair is today at library

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will hold its second annual Autism Resource Fair on Saturday, April 27.

The educational and interactive fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library in Frankford. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Designed to support parents, teachers and professionals, the Autism Resource Fair will offer resources and services tailored to individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families in Sussex County.

Exhibitors include the Special Child Health Services division of the Sussex County Division of Health; Sussex County Sheriff’s Office; Family Partners of Morris & Sussex Counties; SCARC; Project Self-Sufficiency; Advocacy Services Unlimited; See Me Speak; Lakeshore Learning; and LACE (Learning At College Experience).

Youth Services staff from the library will be on hand to discuss programs and events available at the library.