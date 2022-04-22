Baptist church donates items to Recreation Dept.

On April 20, 2020, Vernon Township Recreation on April 20 received a generous donation from the Alice Giveans Welsh Trust, UA, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee.

This donation included 15 leather chairs for the Vernon Senior Center that will be used in the lounge area for seniors to enjoy while socializing and engaging in enrichment activities.

It also included new equipment for the snackbar facility at Maple Grange Park, in support of an ongoing initiative to create a usable structure to be enjoyed by our community for years to come. The Men’s and Women’s Ministries will also be volunteering their time and efforts to assist with cleaning, installing the new fixtures and updating the facility.