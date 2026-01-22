BarnLight anchors production in Sussex County

BarnLight Studios announced the advancement of its feature film pipeline, including the action-thriller A Reckoning, directed by Patrick Tatopoulos, whose design work has shaped major studio films such as Independence Day, I Am Legend, iRobot, Maleficent and Batman v Superman.

The project marks another step forward for New Jersey’s growing film industry as the state continues to emerge as a national production hub, with major studio developments underway in Fort Monmouth and in the urban corridors of Newark and Bayonne. BarnLight’s base in Sussex County complements that momentum by offering a filmmaker-focused rural production environment characterized by cinematic landscapes and a retreat-like setting for director-driven work.

A Reckoning is among several projects currently moving through BarnLight’s development and production slate. Additional projects feature talent including Matthew Lillard, Michael Rosenbaum and Thomas Jane.

Producer Lisa Whalen said filming in Sussex County offers a unique creative advantage.

“Filming in Sussex County allows us to put something eerie and unnerving in a picturesque landscape, drawing an audience in with beauty and then haunting that vision,” Whalen said.

BarnLight also announced that Tim Jackson of Sparta has joined the studio as an investor. Jackson brings experience building acquisition-driven businesses from early growth through successful exit.

“BarnLight is building with discipline and patience,” Jackson said. “It’s taking a measured approach to growth, grounded in thoughtful creative decisions and a clear understanding of how the industry is evolving.”

As part of its public programming, BarnLight will host an event Feb. 25 at the Sussex County Community College Performing Arts Center featuring a screening and Q&A with filmmakers Tatopoulos and Bill Whirity, who is preparing his upcoming feature Let Them Die. The event is the first in an ongoing series connecting students and community members with veteran filmmakers through conversations and meet-and-greet opportunities.

The recent approval of Sussex County’s Film Commission by the Board of County Commissioners aligns with BarnLight’s long-term goal of strengthening the region as a supportive environment for filmmaking.