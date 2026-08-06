Beekeepers offer candle-making, honey exhibits at Farm and Horse Show

The Sussex County Beekeepers Association offered a variety of hands-on activities and exhibits during the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Visitors to the Richards Building could participate in a candle-rolling activity, creating red, white and blue beeswax candles to take home as keepsakes.

The association also presented daily honey shows, beekeeping demonstrations and cooking demonstrations featuring honey.

Children’s Day activities and educational programs were held under a shared tent and were sponsored by Frankford Township Clean Communities. Organizers said the programs were designed to educate visitors about bees, honey production and the importance of pollinators.