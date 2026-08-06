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Beekeepers offer candle-making, honey exhibits at Farm and Horse Show

Augusta. The Sussex County Beekeepers Association hosted candle-making activities, honey exhibits and educational programs during the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show.

Sussex County /
| 06 Aug 2026 | 01:24
    <b>Mia Ortiz of Rockaway got her face painted.</b>
    Mia Ortiz of Rockaway got her face painted. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Natalie Jans of Lafayette holds large toy dental equipment.</b>
    Natalie Jans of Lafayette holds large toy dental equipment. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Eli Bast of Green Township shows off a candle he made.</b>
    Eli Bast of Green Township shows off a candle he made. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Teagan Smith, Clean Communities Coordinator Diane Brauchle and Claire Gushea pose behind the Frankford desk.</b>
    Teagan Smith, Clean Communities Coordinator Diane Brauchle and Claire Gushea pose behind the Frankford desk. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Delanie Craighead is the 2026 American Honey Queen.</b>
    Delanie Craighead is the 2026 American Honey Queen. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Garet and Charlotte Torres of Highland Lakes watch the bee demonstration.</b>
    Garet and Charlotte Torres of Highland Lakes watch the bee demonstration. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Eily Wagner of Frankford poses in front of the bee demonstration.</b>
    Eily Wagner of Frankford poses in front of the bee demonstration. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Sussex County Beekeepers Association offered a variety of hands-on activities and exhibits during the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Visitors to the Richards Building could participate in a candle-rolling activity, creating red, white and blue beeswax candles to take home as keepsakes.

The association also presented daily honey shows, beekeeping demonstrations and cooking demonstrations featuring honey.

Children’s Day activities and educational programs were held under a shared tent and were sponsored by Frankford Township Clean Communities. Organizers said the programs were designed to educate visitors about bees, honey production and the importance of pollinators.