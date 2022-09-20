x
Beemerville Church announces ‘Fun-tastic Tricky Tray’

Wantage /
| 20 Sep 2022 | 11:16
    An example of some of the items available at the Tricky Tray.
The Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s Fun-tastic Tricky Tray is slated for Friday, October 7, at the Beemerville Firehouse (227 Route 519, Wantage). Over 250 quality trays, specials, hand-made items, and super specials will be won that night. A 50/50 raffle and a $1,000 ShopRite gift card raffle will be drawn during the Tricky Tray. Refreshments will be available. Admission and parking are free!

The Beemerville Firehouse is handicap accessible. Doors open at 6 p.m., drawing for winners starts at 7:30 p.m. This annual fundraiser benefits the Beemerville Church’s community outreach activities. For more information, call 973-875-6760, or check the Beemerville Presbyterian Church Facebook page.