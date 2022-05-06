Beemerville church is ‘dog-gone friendly’

The Beemerville Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday May 15th between 10:30 a.m. noon following the 9 a.m. Sunday Service.

All creatures are accepted, from fish to birds, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, dogs, ferrets, cats and even snakes. All pets must be on a leash or crated upon arrival to the right side lawn of the church to attend.

The custom of the Blessing of the animals is conducted in honor of God’s love for all creatures. St. Francis of Assissi, called the “St. of Animals” wrote and ode to God’s living things. Today there are over 62 million pet cats and 72 million pet dogs in the U.S.. Former Presidents have had an alligator. raccoon, parrots, mockingbirds, grizzly bear cubs, black bear cubs, and a hyena, aside from the ‘normal’ cats and dogs. Pets have been companions to humans since the beginning of time and hold a special love in the hearts of their masters.