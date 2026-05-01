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Beemerville church to hold annual yard and rummage sale

Wantage. Beemerville Presbyterian Church will host its annual yard and rummage sale May 15–16 in Wantage, offering a wide variety of household goods, clothing and more to support church outreach programs.

Wantage /
| 01 May 2026 | 03:00
    <b>Children sit among stuffed animals.</b>
    Children sit among stuffed animals. ( Photo submitted)

Beemerville Presbyterian Church will hold its annual yard and rummage sale May 15-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 226 Route 519.

The sale will feature a variety of items, including gently used children’s and adult clothing, toys, books, kitchen equipment, tools, furniture and seasonal decorations. Organizers said a snow blower will also be among the items available.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the church’s outreach programs.

Free parking will be available behind the Beemerville Firehouse across the street.

For more information, call 973-875-6760 or visit the Beemerville Presbyterian Church Facebook page.