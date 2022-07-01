Benny’s Bodega announces ‘Lemonade Wars’ contest and fundraiser

Benny’s Bodega, voted Sussex County’s number one non-profit, is bringing the nostalgia of summer’s past together with their love of getting children involved in helping others. Introducing: Lemonade Wars!

Families and organizations are encouraged to sign-up to be part of this lemonade stand contest, with proceeds going to support the mission of Benny’s Bodega, which is based in Newton. The organization has no paid employees; these donations will go directly to helping families get their basic needs met.

The Bodega’s focus is on helping the A.L.I.C.E. (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population. Focusing on the working poor makes this non-profit unique to the area and it fills a much-needed gap in Sussex County.

Lemonade stands can be held anytime between now and August 10th. There will be prizes given for most money donated, most creative stand, and stand held furthest away. This would be a great activity for vacation or any summer day! To sign-up and for more details, please go to the Benny’s Bodega Facebook page.

For more information about Benny’s Bodega, or to volunteer, visit bennysbodega.com.