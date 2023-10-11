x
Blessing of the animals in Vernon

Vernon /
| 11 Oct 2023 | 09:56
    Father Chris Barkhausen, pastor of St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, blesses Coco, a dog owned by the MacIntosh family, at the annual blessing of the animals honoring the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi on Saturday, Oct. 7. (Photo by Janet Redyke)
    Jacqueline and Joshua Rios need to get Charsizarz, a bearded dragon, back home and under his heat lamp after his blessing.
    Marie Flores and her dog Mia receive a blessing from Father Chris Barkhausen.
    The Mancini family, Father Chris Barkhausen, Blue the rooster and Lucy the goat pose after their blessing.
