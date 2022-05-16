Breaker bid’s high price at Vernon HS prompts investigation

The Vernon Township Board of Education is investigating the specifications of a request for proposal to replace the main breaker at Vernon Township High School.

Interim Business Administrator Carolyn Joseph reported that there was a change in the bid specifications that she wasn’t aware of and Board of Education Finance Committee Chairman Justin Annunziata recommended the Buildings and Grounds Committee to meet with the district’s architect, EI Associates – Architects & Engineers – to find out what happened.

The initial project was estimated at $80,000, but the bids came back at about $250,000.

Superintendent Karen D’Avino said she believed one estimate was to repair the breaker and the other was to replace it. The breaker needs to be replaced.

“It seems like nobody in Vernon was made aware of the changes to these bid specs, so that’s obviously something that needs to be looked at further,” Annunziata said.