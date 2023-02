The Sussex County 4-H Bunnies N Buddies and Regal Rabbits 4-H Clubs will host their annual Cabin Fever Craft & Vendor event Saturday, Feb. 18.

More than 30 crafters and businesses will offer items for sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 4-H Shotwell Building, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Bennie’s Bodega Stuff the Bus will be there accepting donations.

There also will be food and dessert trucks.

Free admission.