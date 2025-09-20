Celebrate A Life 5K Walk is today

The annual Celebrate A Life 5K Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Registration opens at 9 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and the 5K walk at 10 a.m.

There will be two color blast stations on the walk route.

The cost is $25 for those older than 13 and $15 for those ages 5-13.

All proceeds raised will benefit programs and services at Quinlan Care Concepts and all its divisions, including the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice and Quinlan Care Concepts.

For information, call 973-383-0115 ext. 145.