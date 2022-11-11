Center for Prevention has new director of Clinical Services

Christine Michlik, LPC, LCADC, ACS, CCS, has been appointed as the new Director of Clinical Services for The Center for Prevention & Counseling, a nonprofit agency in Newton.

The Center provides various clinical and non-clinical services for Sussex County adolescent and adult residents with substance use disorders.

She earned her Master of Arts in Forensic Psychology and Counseling from the College of St. Elizabeth’s and did coursework for her LPC at Caldwell University. Michlik began her professional clinical career as a Capitol Care clinical specialist working with Partial Care and Intensive Outpatient co-occurring programs, then as a counselor at Sunrise House, and as Clinical Supervisor for the adult, long-term residential program at Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility.

Before accepting the position at CFPC, Michlik served as Regional Manager for The National Center for Advocacy and Recovery for Behavior Health (NCAAR-BH) in Essex and Union County. She has worked in private practice, serving children, adults, and couples with behavioral health and substance use challenges.

“I recently moved to Sussex County, and I am looking forward to being engaged and involved in the wellness of my community,” Michlik said. “I believe connection is a key to wellness, and to connect, we have to be intentional. CFPC is just the place to do that!”

In her free time, Michlik is an avid reader and loves to travel - seeking to explore one new destination each year. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially her fur-babies, being outdoors in nature, sipping a cup of coffee, and listening to various genres of music.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christine Michlik to the Center for Prevention & Counseling,” Executive Director Becky Carlson said. “Christine brings exceptional experience to our agency and is ideally suited to lead our counseling department to ensure best practices in treating people with substance use disorders.”