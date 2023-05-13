Chamber awards 10 professional development scholarships

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce has awarded 10 professional development scholarships to people from a wide range of for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

The scholarship program offers financial consideration for courses, conferences, webinars and other educational programs for owners and employees of county-based businesses that are members of the chamber.

The scholarships are for tuition and training in support of building and strengthening Sussex County businesses.

The 2023 winners:

• Carla Brunelle, Newton High School.

• Elizabeth Fusco, Newton High School.

• Erika Hewston, Peters Valley School of Craft.

• Cindy Nolte, Fresh Look on Life.

• Kelsey Kistle, Kistle Realty.

• Athena Storm, DASI.

• Kristina Thompson, The Center for Prevention & Counseling.

• Henry Torres, Fredon School.

• William Vierbuchen, Camp Nejeda Foundation.

• Eric Volandt, SCARC.

The chamber actively raises funds to support the scholarships from its annual Sussex County Day event, which is held each September.

The 2023 Sussex County Day is set for Sept. 17 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

The annual event also supports the chamber’s High School Student Scholarship Program, which presents seven scholarships to Sussex County high school or college students seeking continuing education.