Charitable golf outing planned to support Montague Grange

Join Montague Grange #140 on Saturday, October 1, for a golf outing at the High Point Golf Club, at 342 Shore Drive in Montague. It is a championship, 6,783-yard, par 73 course with plenty of water holes. This year a donation will be made to the Wounded Warrior project and help the Grange scholarship program.

The cost is $100 per person and includes a cart, bag lunch, beverage on the course, and dinner. There will be door prizes and prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive, and top score. Raffles for a putter and big basket of top name cheer will also be available.

Price Chopper is sponsoring a hole-in-one contest. Pictures will be posted on the Grange Facebook page.

Montague Grange is a charitable organization that’s part of the National Grange, a social group that focuses on community advocacy for rural, traditionally agricultural areas.

For more information, call Kathy at 201-400-5644, Chris at 570-228-1166, or Maureen at 973-262-8001. The registration form, available on the Grange Facebook page, can be filled out and emailed to mkamancta@hotmail.com, or write your names, email, phone number and choice of dinner (beef, fish, chicken) and email it to reserve your space.