Chili Open Golf Classic honors Rotary Clubs

Representatives of the Rotary Clubs of Branchville, Newton and Wallkill Valley were awarded the inaugural Dawn Hall ‘I Can Do It’ Award during the annual Chili Open Golf Classic on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The award recognized their support of the fundraiser during the past 22 years.
Hall, who died last fall, was a member of the Branchville and Newton Rotary clubs.
She volunteered with many community activities, including the Chili Open Golf Classic, which was organized in previous years by the Sussex County United Way and more recently by Project Self-Sufficiency.