Christ Church hosts organ recital Saturday

Christ Episcopal Church in Newton will host a recital by organist John Baratta at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

A New Jersey native, Baratta studied piano and organ at Jersey City State College and worked as a music educator for 32 years, teaching both instrumental and vocal music in the public school system.

He is the resident organist and director of music for the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in River Edge.

Baratta has offered recitals at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick in New York City and at many local churches in the tri-state area. In addition, he has performed as the house organist for the Middletown Paramount and Lafayette Theaters in New York as well as the silent film series at the Grand Theatre Organist in East Greenville, Pa.

Baratta served as the past chairman of education for the North Jersey Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

Recently, he organized an educational student outreach program which is co-sponsored by the New York Theatre Organ Society, Garden State Theatre Organ Society and North Jersey American Guild of Organists.

His many accolades include receiving the Music Talent Award and the Music Achievement Award from the Garden State Arts Center.

He conducted the New Jersey Region One Middle School Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble, and he has written and published a method book aimed at middle school instrumental instruction.

A free will offering will be taken at the concert to benefit the music program at Christ Church as well as the Sussex County Oratorio Society.

Christ Church is at 62 Main St. in Newton.

For information, call 973-383-2245 or go online to www.christchurchnewton.org