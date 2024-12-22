Christmas Day dinner in Wantage

The Wantage United Methodist Church will serve its annual Christmas Day dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The church is at 199 Libertyville Road, Sussex.

The dinner includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, veggies, stuffing and dessert or lasagna as an alternative. For children, there will be chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese.

Reservations are required for time slots at 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m.

Call 973-875-4488 or send a text to Melissa at 973-997-1822. Leave your name, phone number, how many coming, which dinner is preferred and time you will arrive.

Pick up and free local delivery available. Pick-ups and deliveries between 4 and 5 p.m.