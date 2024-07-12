Christmas in July open house this weekend

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Christmas in July open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14 at the Elias Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage.

It is the main fundraiser to help maintain the museum, which will be decorated for Christmas.

It will be open for complimentary tours by docents in period costumes, and members of Children of the American Revolution will give tours of the historic ice house/milk room and privy.

There will be an Attic Treasures sale and a silent auction as well as vendors and crafters with food and items for sale.

Re-enactors in period costumes will present demonstrations and the Long Hill String Band will entertain.

A special appearance by Santa Claus and George Washington is scheduled for Sunday.