Christmas in July this weekend at museum

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its annual Christmas in July event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11-13 at the Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage.

Visitors may take free tours of the historic home decorated for Christmas. There will be re-enactors and demonstrators.

Cafe Elias will be open for lunch and homemade treats and there will be an Attic Treasures Sale and the silent auction.

All proceeds will go to the historic preservation of the museum.

For information, send email to vanbunschootenmuseum@gmail.com