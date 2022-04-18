Church holds outdoor stations of the cross

St. Francis de Sales Church held its first outdoor Stations of the Cross devotion on April 15 Good Friday.

The 14 stations depict the pictorial story of Jesus Christ’s journey to his crucifixion.

The park-like setting on the church’s grounds can also be used as a prayer and meditation area. The site was designed and constructed by three scouts seeking to fulfill their Eagle Scout status.

The stations were created by Jeff Carney of Troop 283 in 2021. Benches were constructed by Evan Duerr of Troop 912 and the walkway was completed by Alex McCann of Troop 283 in 2022.