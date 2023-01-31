Comic fans find bit of everything at Winter Fest

There was a little bit of everything at Garden State Comic Fest’s Winter Fest, held for the first time at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, on Jan. 28-29.

From comic books to Pop Funko’s, Winter Fest had it all. More than 30 vendors were selling comic books, figurines, comic art, even swords as comic creators signed autographs and sold their work.

The event, which had attracted about 700 people by early Saturday afternoon, has been held for five years in three different venues.

Dave O’Hare started Comic Fest in 2014 off a $20 poker bet.

After collecting comic art and attending comic shows in Manhattan, he had thought about creating a show for residents of this area.

He decided to go ahead after winning $3,000 on a $20 bet and after his friend said he couldn’t do it.

“You don’t need to be into comic books to come out here,” he said. “Who hasn’t seen a DC or Marvel movie?

“Come out here and see the great costumes and cosplays. There’s a little bit of everything here. If you’ve never experienced it this is a great way to start.”

Star Wars

For Star Wars fans, there was a life-sized R2-D2. Unlike other replicas, this one is famous.

Its creator, James Marsilia, made it for his grandchildren. It was noticed by the ABC morning show “Good Morning America” when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered.

Marsilia received a call in 2015, asking him to bring R2-D2 to the studio, where it was featured with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher. The two actors signed the back of it.

Since then, he has brought his R2-D2 to charity events and comic events, where he collects donations for St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Another charity at Winter Fest was Eleventh Hour Rescue, which helps animals find a home. Eleventh Hour Rescue and Comic Fest have been partners for four years.

Donations collected by the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club at Winter Fest also went to the Eleventh Hour Rescue. Fans had the chance to put bounties on anyone present for $5 and the Falco Clan would capture them and put them in a cell.

The club has more than 1,400 members around the globe and can be found at charity events, community events, even birthday parties.

Coming in costume

Winter Fest attracted fans from a wide area, with more than half dressed as their favorite comic characters.

Joey Colon, a 36-year-old from South Jersey, was dressed at Batman.

He has been dressing up as Batman for 11 years and spent $4,000 on his Michael Keaton Batman replica cosplay. Keaton played Batman in two movies: “Batman” in 1989 and “Batman Returns” in 1992.

“Batman is my forte and Batman portrayed by Michael Keaton was the first movie I watched and fell in love with it,” Colon said. “I come to a lot of comic fest events and charity events and really enjoy it.”

The Comic Fest will be June 24-25 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township.

O’Hare said he hopes to have a Garden State Comic Fest event lasting three to four days at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in spring 2024.