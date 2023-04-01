Congressional Art Competition under way

All high school students in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District are invited to participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

“I am looking forward to seeing our students express their creativity and talent and to see the winning artwork from our community displayed alongside artwork from all across the nation in the U.S. Capitol,” said Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is hosted by the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of students across the nation. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The winning artwork from New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Two runner-up pieces will be chosen for display in Kean’s Washington and New Jersey offices.

All entries must be submitted via e-mail and include a high-res photo of the artwork and a completed student information and release form. The required forms and full guidelines for the competition are online at https://kean.house.gov/services/art-competition-0