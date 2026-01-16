x
Contino sworn in as Vernon’s youngest council member

Vernon. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer administered the oath of office to 26-year-old Carl Contino for his first term on the Vernon Township Council, making him the youngest elected official in the township’s history.

| 16 Jan 2026 | 01:46
    <b>U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, left, swears in Carl Contino onto the Vernon Township Council. Contino, 26, is the township's youngest councilman.</b>
On Jan. 15, 2026, in Vernon Township, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer administered the oath of office to Councilman Carl Contino for his first term, making the 26-year-old the youngest elected official on the Vernon Township Council.

“I have no doubt Carl will lead this community with the same thoughtfulness, preparation and dedication he brings as a teacher and from his time on the Board of Education,” Gottheimer said before swearing in Contino.

Gottheimer was joined by state Sen. Parker Space, Sussex County Commissioners Chris Carney, Alan Henderson and David Silverthorne, Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi, Council members Patrick Ruzzuto, William Higgins, Bradley Sparta and Sandra Ooms, and members of the community.