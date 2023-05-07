Council OKs budget with lower tax rate

The Vernon Township Council approved a 2023 municipal budget of about $31 million at its meeting April 24.

The local tax levy is about $19 million, nearly the same as a year earlier, when the budget was about $30 million.

The 2023 local tax rate will be 0.612 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation, or $612 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, compared with a 2022 local tax rate of 0.675 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, or $675 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

When Mayor Howard Burrell introduced the spending plan at the March 27 meeting, it had a tax levy of about $20 million, a 5.69 percent increase from a year earlier.

Council members asked the mayor to cut the budget, and on April 10, he submitted a revised budget that would not raise the tax rate but would use nearly another $1 million of the fund balance.

On April 24, council members pointed out that they have little control over what goes in the budget.

Council member Peg DeStasi said the council needs to be prudent with expenses in the next year. “This is a start towards fiscal responsibility and we’re on a path now. Let’s not veer off.”

The council approved a bond ordinance appropriating $845,300 authorizing the issuance of $320,300 in bonds to finance the purchase of a new firetruck.

An ordinance to permit the appointment of probationary patrolmen who have not taken a competitive exam if they have completed a full Basic Course for Police Officers also was approved.

Wallace property

In addition, the council approved a contract for $89,594 with Dewberry Engineers, which will do tests on the fill material at 3 Silver Spruce Drive.

The contract will be funded with a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Community Affairs.

The engineering firm will do deep bore drillings on the property previously owned by Joseph Wallace, who was accused of operating an illegal landfill there.

Burrell said the property is in receivership under a judge’s control so no problems entering the property are anticipated.

“This deep bore testing will enable us to learn what are the levels of potentially toxic substances that are in this landfill,” he said. “This is a step that’s necessary for us to understand the extent of the problem and to formulate a plan to remediate any levels of toxicity to acceptable residential levels.”

He thanked state Sen. Steven Oroho for his help in obtaining the state grant.

Council member Patrick Rizzuto was absent from the meeting.