The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners will hold its annual reorganization meeting at noon Monday, Jan. 1 at the county courthouse, 3 High St., Newton.

Jack DeGroot of Wantage will be sworn in as a new commissioner. He succeeds Herbert Yardley, who lost to DeGroot in the Republican primary in June.

DeGroot also defeated Democrat Damaris Lira in the Nov. 7 election.

County Surrogate Gary Chiusano also will take the oath for his third term. He was unopposed in his bid for re-election.