County purchases two new busses for Skylands Ride

Two new buses have just been added to the current Skylands Ride fleet, through 2021 Capital Budget appropriations, to serve Sussex County residents in need of community transportation.

Skylands Ride has become a lifeline for many passengers, making it possible for them to get to essential medical appointments, dialysis and other life-saving treatments. Dedicated drivers provide nearly 113,000 rides and drive more than 750,000 miles on the road each year to provide these essential services to county residents.

Sussex County Skylands Ride provides deviated fixed route services through Public Connect on weekdays and Saturdays, as well as demand-response transportation service to access employment, job training, medical appointments and equipment, prescriptions, food and other essential services.

These two new buses will replace two of the oldest buses in the current fleet and are vital to provide safe, quality, accessible transportation services for Sussex County residents.

To obtain a Public Connect schedule, reserve your ride through the demand-response service or for more information about Skylands Ride, please call (973) 579-0480.