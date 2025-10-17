Couple inducted into ‘Seeing Eye 21 Club’

Tony and Donna Macerino of Highland Lakes were recently inducted into “The Seeing Eye 21 Club”, a special honor for volunteers who have raised at least 21 Seeing Eye puppies.

The non-profit also honored the Seeing Eye puppy raising club volunteers with two awards, the Outstanding Leader Award and the 40-year Leader Award. Additionally, 22 exceptional college-bound puppy raisers were awarded college scholarships totaling $55,000.

“Seeing Eye Family Day is one of our most cherished traditions. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the incredible commitment of our volunteer puppy raisers,” said Seeing Eye president and CEO Karen Leies. “Our volunteers play a vital role in shaping the future of each puppy, offering them a nurturing home, early training, and the social experiences they need to grow into confident guide dogs.”