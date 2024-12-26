Dale’s Chilly Chili Run is Wednesday

The 51st annual Dale’s Chilly Chili Run, a 35-mile escorted ride hosted by the Blue Knights, will be Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The proceeds will benefit the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

The event starts and ends at the Ogdensburg Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride leaves at 11 a.m.

A chili and hot dog lunch will be served by the Fire Department.

The cost is $25. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free.

For information, go online to bknjix.org or send e-mail to nj9@blueknights.org