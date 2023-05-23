Dance Expression students win awards

Students from the Dance Expression studio in Hamburg won several awards May 5-7 at the Backstage Competition in Somerset.

Among them were the Studio Technical Excellence Award, Studio Versatility Award, Outstanding Production Award and Entertainment Award.

The students also earned high scores overall and special awards.

The Outstanding Producation Award was for choreography, staging, characterization, performance and presentation for an intermediate teen production of “Annie.” That production also won Overall High Score, High Platinum Award.

“Le Valse” won the Entertainment Award.

Other awards:

• First overall high score for Junior Intermediate Jazz Duet/Trio: “Stuff Like That There,” performed by Rylee Bambara of Augusta, Leilani Gonzales of Wantage and Audrey Hintzen of Hardyson.

• First overall high score for Junior Intermediate Solos to Teagan Skretkowicz of Hardyston for tap solo “That Man.”

• First overall high score and “Terrific Technique” Special Award for Junior Beginner Solos to Sofia Zweier of Glenwood for ballet solo “Ballet Suite.”

• First overall high score for Junior Beginner Hip Hop Duet/Trios to duet “Lil Mamas,” performed by Kaya Griffen of Sussex and Kaylee Botbyl of Vernon.

• First overall high score for Teen Intermediate Solos to Calleigh Brown of Vernon for contemporary solo “Speech of Foxes.”

• First overall high score for Junior Intermediate Tap Small Groups for “Miss Otis Regrets,” performed by Veda Igielski of Oak Ridge, Teagan Skretkowicz of Hardyston, Rylee Bambara of Augusta, Leilani Gonzales of Wantage and Audrey Hintzen of Hardyson.

• First overall high score and High Platinum Award for Senior Advanced Small Group Contemporary for “Run.”

• First overall high score and High Platinum Award for Intermediate Teen Productions for “Annie.”

• First overall high score to Teen Intermediate Tap Large Groups for “I Don’t Wanna See Your Face.”

• First overall high score and “Sensational Staging Award” for Intermediate Junior Large Groups for ballet line “Snow.”

• Platinum Award and “Future Stars” Special Award to Junior Intermediate Jazz Small Group for “Le Jazz Hot.”

• First overall high score and Platinum Award for Petite Beginner Jazz Large Groups for “Mambo #5.”

• Special “Excellent Tap Foundations” and Platinum Award to Petite Beginner Tap Line for “Land of 1000 Dances.”