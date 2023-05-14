DAR chapter wins awards at state conference

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution from throughout New Jersey gathered last month to attend the New Jersey State Society Daughters of the American Revolution 131st annual State Conference, held at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township.

Honored guests at the conference included National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) President General Pamela Wright and Morgan Elliott, Honorary State Regent, Arizona State Society.

Several members of the Chinkchewunska Chapter, NSDAR attended the conference. They were Katherine Cook (chapter regent), Bonnie Matthews (chapter vice regent), Laura Franek (chapter treasurer and personal page to the president general), Lisaann Permunian (chapter corresponding secretary), Kathleen Weakland (chapter librarian), and chapter members Joanne Cosh, Nancy Kritch and Allyn Perry.

The Chinkchewunska Chapter was recognized for their 100 percent participation in the President General’s Project, a national award, and the chapter’s 2023 Outstanding Teacher of American History, JoAnn DaSilva, was named the New Jersey Daughters of American Revolution Outstanding Teacher of American History 2023. DaSilva teaches at Newton High School.

The chapter also received the following state awards:

Project Patriot Committee: Best Support shown to Military and most cards written to veterans.

Literacy Promotion Committee: Outstanding Support of a Little Free Library and second place for Outstanding Literacy Service Project.

Community Classroom Committee: Best Support of Several Classrooms in 2022.

Public Relations and Media Committee: First place for Outstanding Brochure and honorable mention for Outstanding Newsletter. Lisaann Permunian received outstanding work in the Chinkchewunska Chapter as volunteer information specialist.

Nancy Kritch was elected to the position of honorary state chaplain for life.

The Chinkchewunska Chapter owns and operates the Rev. Elias Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month until Oct. 22.

The annual Christmas in July open house will have re-enactors, music and vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 -16.