Disc golf course opens

Wantage celebrated the official opening of its disc golf course with a tournament Saturday, June 29.

Seventy-two players took part in the event at Papakating Park.

Deputy Mayor Ron Bassani said he was impressed with the number of tournament participants.

“It’s exactly what we dream about when we invest monies and effort and energies into a program. Then we sit back and cross our fingers it takes off.”

The 18-hole disc golf course was finished about a year ago. Now tee pads are being added to each hole: one for experienced players and one for beginners.

Like golf, disc golf has 18 holes, or baskets. The goal is to get a disc into each basket in the fewest throws.

The first throw is from a tee area, and subsequent throws are from where the disc landed in the previous throw.

The course is free and open to the public because the park was purchased partly with state Green Acres funds.