Donated coats, blankets sought for earthquake survivors

Glenwood Baptist Church is collecting new or gently used warm coats and blankets for the thousands of survivors of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Donations, in boxes if possible, may be dropped off from 11:30 a.m. to a 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5 in the church’s upper parking lot, which may be reached from Pochuck Mountain Drive off Shiawassee Drive and Route 517 in Vernon. The church’s address is 1863 County Road 565.

Volunteer helpers are needed.

For information, call Duane at 973-737-4151 or the church at 973-764-7681.