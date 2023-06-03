‘Dress for Less’ fundraiser will be Wednesday

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club will hold a “Dress for Less” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at the Vernon Senior Center, 21 Church St., Vernon.

For a $10 donation, visitors may select any dress or accessory.

All proceeds will benefit the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, which provides comfort and support to families experiencing pediatric cancer.

Donations may be cash, via Venmo @VernonTownship-WomansClub or by check payable to Vernon Township Woman’s Club.

GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club is a nonprofit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.

For information, contact MJ Palmer at (732) 616-4243.